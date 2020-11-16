Illinois represents one of the fastest-growing sports betting markets in the US, and September marked a month of new highs in betting handle in the Land of Lincoln.

Legal sportsbooks in Illinois produced $285.2 million in betting handle for September, more than doubling the August total of $139.6 million. The dawning of football season led to by far the biggest month in the short history of Illinois sports betting.

Online wagering accounted for nearly 93% of bets placed in Illinois in September. The September numbers include figures from the Illinois Gaming Board produced by five online sportsbooks and eight retail sports betting locations throughout Illinois.

DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers Battle For Illinois Market Share

The top three online sportsbooks in the state all posted upward of $40 million in September betting handle. FanDuel Sportsbook ($49.27 million), BetRivers ($46.3 million), and DraftKings Sportsbook ($40.08 million) all appear poised to hold major shares of the Illinois sports betting market.

PointsBet ($4.85 million) and William Hill ($1.136 million) both debuted in Illinois in September, bringing the total number of mobile sports betting platforms to five in the state as of the end of the month.

Illinois surpassed Indiana for the first time in monthly sports betting handle. The neighboring Hoosier State realized $208 million in bets received through retail and online sportsbooks in September.

Illinois’s online sportsbooks, by law, generally require a trip to the physical casino licensing the mobile sportsbook in order to register for a new account. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has waived the in-person registration requirement through Nov. 14, however.

Sports betting brought in just over $10.95 million in adjusted gross receipts for September, with $6.837 million of that figure coming from online wagering.

The September handle numbers put Illinois in the No. 4 spot among US states in legal monthly sports bets taken. Only New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania took more bets than Illinois in September.

The Illinois Gaming Board’s customizable sports betting reports can be viewed here.