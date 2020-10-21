The Illinois online sports betting market welcomed a new major player with the Sept. 12 launch of PointsBet. Now available to bettors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey, PointsBet offers a comprehensive betting menu and its one-of-a-kind “PointsBetting” wager style to the US market.

PointsBet also brings a trio of welcome bonuses for new players. The following outline of those bonus offers can help newcomers to the PointsBet platform choose which sign-up bonus they want to unlock:

BIGBONUS Offer: Two Risk-Free Bets Up To $1,500

Using the BIGBONUS promo code, new bettors can get up to $1,500 in risk-free bets. This offers includes a risk-free bet up to $500 for your first fixed-odds wager and a separate risk-free bet up to $1,000 applied to your first PointsBetting wager.

The $500 risk-free bet can be used on any eligible fixed-odds bet offered on the PointsBet app menu. This covers many of the point spread, moneyline, and totals bets offered at the sportsbook.

The $1,000 risk-free bet can be used to make your first PointsBetting wager. This kind of bet allows you to win (or lose) more based on the margin of victory in the game.

For example, you could deposit $1,500 at PointsBet using the BIGBONUS promo code, and make a $500 fixed-odds bet on the Week 7 NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams. If that bet loses, PointsBet refunds the $500.

You could use the other $1,000 from your initial deposit to make a PointsBetting wager on the Bears’ total points in the game. Using a $50 unit with a 20x cap, you could use the full $1,000 to bet the over on Chicago (20.5) for the game.

If the Bears go over 20.5 points against the Rams, you would win $50 for every point they score beyond 20.5, up to a max of 20 units for $1,000.

If the Bears get shut out, however, you would lose $1,000, as Chicago fell the full 20 units short of the 20.5 total. The BIGBONUS offer, however, would refund the full $1,000. This offer would also have you covered for any amount lost, up to a $1,000 cap.

TOPBOUNS Offer: Four Risk-Free Bets Up To $1,000

With the TOPBONUS promo code, PointsBet offers up to $1,000 in insurance spread out over four risk-free bets. Using this offer, your first two fixed-odds wagers can both be placed as risk-free bets up to $250, as well as your first two PointsBetting wagers.

This offer applies up to $1,000 in total risk-free bets, with the refund applied to any of the four bets if they lose. For example, you could deposit $1,000 at PointsBet and make two fixed-odds bets for $250, as well as two $250 PointsBetting wagers.

All of those individual bets are covered by this promotion, and you’ll get a $250 rebate for each bet that loses. For instance, if you win one fixed-odds bet, but lose the other, PointsBet refunds you with $250 in bonus betting credits.

The TOPBONUS offer includes your first two PointBetting wagers as well. So for example, if you win two out of the four bets (two fixed-odds bets and two PointsBetting wagers), PointsBet refunds the $500 lost on the two losing bets.

BIGDEPOSIT: Deposit Tier Match Bonus

As an alternative to the aforementioned risk-free bet offers, new bettors at PointsBet can choose to opt-in for a deposit match bonus offer that uses a tiered system.

A $50 initial deposit awards $100 in bonus bets, giving you $150 to wager with total. A $100 deposit yields an additional $100 in bonus bets, for a total of $200. A $250 deposit earns a $250 bonus.

Deposit Bonus Bets Total (Deposit + Bonus Bets) $50 $100 $150 $150 $150 $300 $250 $250 $500

All bonus money awarded with the BIGDEPOSIT offer goes into your account as bonus bets. These bonus credits must be used within 14 days after they appear in your account, and can only be used for fixed-odds wagers.

Bonus Offers: How PointsBet Stacks Up Against The Competition

PointsBet currently offers legal online sports betting in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey. Here’s a look at how the PointsBet welcome bonus offers compare to some of Illinois’ other online sportsbooks:

Online Sportsbook Deposit Match? Risk-Free Bet? PointsBet Yes, $100 for $50 deposit; $150 for $150 deposit; $250 for $250 deposit Yes, Two risk-free bets up to $1,500, or four risk-free bets up to $1,000 DraftKings Sportsbook Yes, 20% deposit match up to $500 Yes, up to $500 BetRivers Yes, 100% up to $250 No FanDuel Sportsbook No Yes, up to $1,000

PointsBet leads the Illinois sports betting market in the number of different bonuses offered. Using the information offered here at Midwest Sports Fans, new players can choose which welcome bonus promo code best suits them.

PointsBet Emerging In The US Sports Betting Market

PointsBet originated in Australia, founded in 2015. The brand rose to prominence in rapid fashion and introduced a new kind of betting to the legal sports betting market.

This new way to wager, known as “Spread Betting” in Australia and “PointsBetting” in the US, allows bettors to win or lose more on a game based on the margin of victory or loss.

PointsBet expanded into the US online sports betting market in January 2019 with a launch of a mobile sportsbook in New Jersey. The brand has since added Indiana, Iowa, and Illinois to its list of operating states.

NFL franchises like the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts brought in PointsBet as an official sports betting partner before the 2020 season. PointsBet also operates in partnership with NBC Sports, the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, and MLB’s Detroit Tigers.

PointsBet’s commitment to the US market includes a new US headquarters in Denver, as well as regional offices in New Jersey, Iowa, and Illinois.