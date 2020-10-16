On the eve it was set to expire, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has again extended the suspension of mandatory on-site registration for mobile sports betting accounts, this time until until Nov. 17. It’s the third time the Governor has incrementally extended mobile registration. That means Illinois sports bettors will still be able to register for accounts remotely until at least Nov. 17.

The development was tweeted out by DraftKings and FanDuel attorney Jeremy Kudon on Friday, Oct. 16, the day before Gov. Pritzker’s second extension of mandatory in-person registration was set to expire.

How We Got Here

Gov. Pritzker initially suspended Illinois’ in-person registration requirement as part of a Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamations Executive Order issued June 4 in response to the pandemic. With Illinois casinos shut down during that time, the order temporarily allowed bettors to register their accounts for mobile sportsbooks from anywhere in the state. Until then, the only way to register was to physically visit a sportsbook location at a casino.

In late July, Pritzker issued a revised version of the order, renewing and extending many of its provisions, except for the one suspending mobile sports betting. This once again meant sports bettors in the state were required to visit a casino property to register their account.

Less than a month later, Kudon broke the news that Gov. Pritzker had temporarily reinstated the suspension, once again allowing Illinois sports bettors to register online, this time through Sept. 19. Between the first suspension and the first lifting of the suspension, a highly publicized campaign to harangue state officials about the ban on mobile registration was waged, dubbed Fans For the Future and reportedly backed by DraftKings. Though the timing of the campaign and the first reinstatement aligned, it wasn’t immediately clear if it was a direct cause and effect.

Then on Sept. 18, the day before the August suspension was set to expire, Gov. Pritzker once again extended it, this time through Oct. 17.

Sports Betting In Illinois

Sports betting became legal in Illinois in June 2019, with the first bets placed in March 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

There are currently six mobile sportsbook operators up and running in Illinois, with the following land casino partners: