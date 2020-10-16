Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Week 6 Betting Odds

Bears vs. Panthers: Week 6 Game Preview

Coming off of their biggest win of the season, the Chicago Bears go into Carolina to face a sneaky good Carolina Panthers team.

The shocking 4-1 Bears defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime on a short week. They now have 10 days to prepare for the Panthers who will be without Offensive Player of the Year candidate Christian McCaffrey. The Bears opened at +3 underdogs but could be near a pick em’ come gametime. They are now +1.5 and the distance is closing by the day.

The Bears have featured a strong defense but their offense has had a few shuffles. Mitch Trubisky started the year before transitioning to Nick Foles who looked less than stellar last week. Vegas has refused to give them any respect this year, only being favored in 1 game this year. Despite the fact that the Bears are 4-1 and the Panthers are 3-2, the Panthers are favored again.

DraftKings has the point total set at 45 points is another reasonable point total for the Bears games which continue to go under despite league trends.

Bears vs Panthers Complete Odds

Bears vs Falcons 1 PM EST. Odds Odds Provided By DraftKings Sportsbook Opening Spread CHI: +3 CAR: -3 Current Spread CHI: +1.5 CAR: -1.5 Moneyline CHI: +106 CAR: -121 Total O/U 45 Super Bowl Odds CHI: +4000 CAR: +6600

How To Watch/Listen To The Bears

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 12:00 PM CST Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC) TV: FOX Commentators: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma



Radio: WBBM 780 AM/ WBBM 105.9 FM (Chicago)/ WBBT 1110 AM (Charlotte)

Chicago Bears Betting

NFL Week 6 Injury Report

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey: The biggest injury to watch this week. He has not yet practiced this week and is probably on the wrong side of questionable. He is still on IR for the Panthers so it will be the Mike Davis show in Carolina.

Brian Burns: He is still in concussion protocol. This one will go down to the last days of the week with concussions being tricky. He will truly be a gametime decision.

Eli Apple: Another questionable tag for their beat up secondary. The former Giant great (not really) is going to be important for them to bring back carefully. Hamstrings can linger and are rough for corners to turn and pivot.

Chicago Bears

Deon Bush: Defensive back has been out of practice early in the week with a hamstring injury.

Otherwise the Bears are pretty healthy so far.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers 4-0 Chicago Bears 4-1 Minnesota Vikings 1-3 Detroit Lions 1-3

Implied Winning Probability

For readers who do not know already, implied winning probability is an important number for sharp players. It is essentially the percentage chance that a team has to win. For instance, the Panthers are -121 to win Sunday’s contest. Essentially this means they have a 54.75% to win the game. Conversely, the Bears are +106. This gives them a 48.54% to win the game on Sunday.

Obviously adding these numbers together is a higher number than 100%. The total is 103.29% meaning the DraftKings is taking a 3.29% vig one each bet. Keep in mind when placing parlay bets that the vig is compounded. You could easily be looking at 20% or higher vigs on any prop bet parlays etc. Be sure to calculate implied win probability as frequently as possible. Especially when placing parlay bets.

By The Numbers

When diving into the numbers, we see a few things. First, the Panthers are 5th in passing yards this year. Teddy Bridgewater has come into Carolina and locked on to Robby Anderson and made him their top guy. DJ Moore is a very strong wide receiver in his own right making him a great second option. The Panthers are 6th in the NFL in yards per play. Vegas hangs their hat on this stat constantly which is most likely why they are favored over the Bears. Their 6.19 yards per play stack up against 4.91 for the Bears which is 26th in the league.

The Panthers are favored in this one and rightfully so. They are extremely strong in their offensive weapons and rarely make mistakes. The Bears pulled out a close one against Tampa Bay and Atlanta. These come from behind victories shown in the stats. The Bears lead the NFL in 4th quarter points per game. The Bears could make a late push for a victory here, it should be close. But regardless the Bears are slow starters in most of their games.

DraftKings Best Bet: Panthers First Half ML -127 (tie = no bet)

Bears Vs Panthers Prop Bets

All odds are presented by the DraftKings Sportsbook.

These are not yet available but there are some tasty matchups here for Allen Robinson and co. Expect there to be more scoring than the 45 point over under that is currently listed.