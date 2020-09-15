William Hill Launches Sports Betting App in Illinois

William Hill is officially the fifth online sportsbook in Illinois. The platform launched today, Sept. 15. William Hill is partnered with the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin. The company also operates Grand Victoria’s retail sportsbook.

The launch rounds out the Illinois betting market to include five operators. Aside from William Hill, four other Illinois online sportsbooks are live to date: DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, and BetRivers.

Sign Up Online While The Option Is Still Available

If you’re an Illinois bettor looking to take advantage of William Hill’s surprise launch, act fast. Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted the in-person registration requirement in August, and the suspension only lasts through September 19. That gives new bettors four days to sign up online–after that date, you may need to visit a land-based property to complete the registration process.

Fortunately, the sign-up process only takes a few minutes. Here’s what you’ll need to provide:

Name

Email address

Password (you will be prompted to create one)

Phone number

Address

Last 4 of SSN (to confirm your identity)

Date of birth

When you sign up, William Hill allows you to scan your government-issued ID (such as a driver’s license) using your phone’s camera to automatically input most of your info. It makes sign-up quick and easy.

Download The William Hill App

William Hill offers an iOS and Android app. To get the iOS app, just visit the Apple App Store and download it as you would with any other app. Be sure to download the Illinois version–William Hill has separate apps for different states.

If you’re an Android user, visit the William Hill website and download the app directly from the home page. Google Play doesn’t allow regulated gambling apps, so the only way to get the Android app is via direct download.

Oddly, I couldn’t find any evidence of a desktop betting platform during my research for this article. Instead, William Hill’s website directs players to download the app or find a retail location. This is unusual, as most sports betting providers offer some sort of desktop betting.

New Player Promo Offer

By now, many Illinois sports bettors are undoubtedly familiar with sign-up bonuses. Risk-free bets and deposit matches usually dominate the market, and William Hill’s bonus offer continues that trend.

Newcomers to the app can place their first bet risk-free up to $300. This means if you lose the bet, William Hill will credit your account with the money you lost.

William Hill’s Retail Location

Sports betting enthusiasts who enjoy an in-person experience can make the trip to the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin to try their luck at William Hill’s retail sportsbook. The Caesars-owned casino now has three sports betting windows operated by William Hill.

Bettors can access the sportsbook easily; it’s just a few steps off the casino floor. It features a plethora of TV screens and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Grand Victoria provides an excellent betting option for residents of the Chicago area. It’s only a ~45 minute drive for city dwellers and an easily accessible location for sports bettors of the western suburbs.