Indiana Sportsbooks Post Record Numbers In August

The return of the NBA and Major League Baseball bolstered Indiana sportsbooks to all-time revenue highs in August as the market turned a year old.

Numbers released by the Indiana Gaming Commission showed just over $9.83 million in adjusted gross revenue, and $169 million in betting handle for August. Both of those figures represent all-time monthly records for Indiana’s sports betting industry.

August 2020 brought Indiana’s sports betting industry to its one-year anniversary. Sports betting went live in the Hoosier State in September 2019.

At the one-year mark, combined revenue from land-based and online sports betting went up to $101.8 million, thanks to the August boost. As of September 2020, Indiana hosts 14 retail sportsbook locations, as well as eight different online sports betting skins.

The Indiana Gaming Commission’s breakdown of wagering by sports saw basketball bets account for a third of overall betting handle. Basketball wagers brought in more than $55 million in handle, followed by baseball at just over $31 million in handle.

With NFL and college football kicking off over the last two weeks, the September revenue figures for Indiana’s sports betting industry have a great shot at setting another all-time monthly high.

Online Sports Betting Accounts For Majority of Revenue

Mobile wagering continues to make up the majority of revenue for Indiana’s sports betting market. Before adjustments, online sports betting revenue came in at just over $10 million for August, with retail revenue clocking in at just under $2.6 million.

DraftKings and FanDuel dominate the online sports betting market in Indiana at the one-year mark. DraftKings Sportsbook, licensed to Ameristar Casino, led all Indiana online brands with $5,181,163 in August revenue. That figure gives DraftKings Sportsbook a nearly 135% gain in month-to-month revenue versus July 2020.

FanDuel Sportsbook, under the license of Blue Chip Casino, more than tripled July revenue with $3,541,166 in August earnings. Between the two, DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook account for more than 87% of total online sports betting revenue in Indiana. The Indiana Gaming Commissions’s revenue reports calculate online sports betting revenue before adjustments.

Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg takes the top spot among Indiana’s retail sportsbook for August, bringing in $854,022 for the month.