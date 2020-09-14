PointsBet has launched mobile and online sports betting in Illinois. This marks the fourth online sportsbook to go live in the Prairie State, following BetRivers, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney, Illinois is the operator’s land-based partner. PointsBet Illinois also plans to open three off-track betting facilities in Prospect Heights, Oakbrook Terrace, and Crestwood.

“The PointsBet team is excited to share that we are now officially live in Illinois, our fourth state of operation in the US,” said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. “The passionate sports fans in the state can now experience our leading online sports betting product and see for themselves why we’ve long stated that the best product experience will win. PointsBet possesses competitive advantages by owning our technology environment from end to end, such as unrivaled speed and ease of use on a personalized platform. We, together with our partner Hawthorne Race Course, are thrilled to provide the Illinois consumer with exactly what they’ve been craving.”

How To Sign Up at PointsBet Illinois

PointsBet makes it easy to get started with sports betting. Simply download the app (iOS or Android) or visit the operator’s website. If you’re using an Android device, you’ll need to download the app directly from PointsBet’s webpage.

Once you have the app or have visited the desktop page, create your account. This is similar to most online shopping sites or social media platforms. You’ll need to provide:

Name

Email

Phone Number

Date of Birth

Address

Last 4 digits of SSN (to confirm your identity)

Password (you’ll create one)

At this stage, you can choose to enable face ID and two-factor authentication or set a PIN to add extra security to your account.

PointsBet’s Illinois Sign-Up Bonus

You can also use promo code “WELCOME” to get two risk-free bets up to $1,000. When I signed up today, PointsBet automatically filled this promo in.

Illinois operators are offering great welcome bonuses to players in the increasingly competitive market. PointsBet’s bonus comes in the form of two risk-free bets. One is a straight-up $500 risk-free bet and the other is a risk-free $500 PointsBetting wager. PointsBetting is the company’s unique bet type that allows players to win more based on the margin of victory in a particular match. The risk-free bet offer is a great way to learn the ropes with PointsBetting.

PointsBet’s bonus stacks up nicely against the competition. DraftKings offers $1,000 split between a 20% deposit match and risk-free bets while BetRivers offers $250 as a 100% deposit match with only 1x playthrough required. FanDuel’s offer is similar to PointsBet’s: $1,000 in risk-free bets. The Illinois market is growing, and operators are providing lucrative bonus opportunities in an effort to build audiences in the Land of Lincoln.

Act Fast; In-Person Registration May Return Soon

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has flip-flopped on whether to allow online-only registration. In response to the initial wave of casino closures due to COVID-19, the Governor lifted the in-person registration requirement. He then let that order lapse, reinstating the requirement. In late August, he reversed course once again, allowing online registration through at least September 19. At this time, it’s unclear if online-only registration is here to stay past that date. For this reason, it’s best to sign up now while you don’t need to visit a land-based property to confirm your account.

Fortunately for Chicago bettors, PointsBet’s retail location is only a few miles outside of the city. Even if Pritzker reinstates in-person registration, much of Illinois’ population will have easy access to the sportsbook.