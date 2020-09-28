PointsBet Announces Partnership With the Chicago Bears

PointsBet Holdings Limited and the Chicago Bears have officially entered into a partnership that designated the sportsbook as the club’s first sports betting sponsor. The announcement had rippling effects across the industry as PointsBet Holding Limited (OTCMKTS: PBTHF) saw 7% gains during stock trading hours. PointsBet CEO Johnny Aitken expressed the excitement in working with the Chicago Bears in their press release.

“The PointsBet team is incredibly excited to become the first legal sportsbook partner in Chicago Bears history. We are teaming up with a first-class organization, supported by extremely passionate fans,”

As an added bonus, PointsBet Sportsbook users will now have the opportunity to bet on the Chicago Bears at the best price in the industry. Illinois users will keep using PointsBet Sportsbook as they might give the best promotions in the state thanks to the partnership.

PointsBet Making Noise Across The Sports Landscape

Their $1 billion market cap appears to be primed to increase as Pointsbet has also announced a partnership with the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers. They also announced a landmark deal with the University of Colorado Boulder to be their official sports betting partner.

The partnership power that PointsBet has been able to gain does not stop with sports teams, however. Just prior to the NFL seasons start, PointsBet announced that they will be the official sports betting partner of NBC Universal. This partnership has not made change their market cap as much as many would think.

PointsBet’s 52 week high is $10.60 which is the surge that it got after the NBC Universal announcement. Since then we have seen a steady decline in shares without much news about the company. Per their NBC Universal partnership, Pointsbet will now have access to exclusive multi-platform gameday integrations.

“PointsBet becomes an official partner of the NBC Sports Predictor app, which has more than 1.1 million downloads”. This is a huge boon for PointsBet as it continues to make a name for itself as a tech company with a proprietary gambling method.

What To Expect From PointsBet Illinois

Aside from getting unbelievably generous pricing on the Bears this season, PointsBet has other plans as well. After launching its sportsbook in August, PointsBet intends on opening its first retail sports betting location. Expected to open in four different locations across Chicagoland, PointsBet clearly sees significant value in the Windy City.

PointsBets flagship location will be at the Hawthrone Race Course (Stickney, IL). Additional off-track betting locations will be located at Crestwood, Prospect Heights, and Oakbrook Terrace.

To add to the Chicago Bears love, PointsBet reached an agreement with special teams giant and fan-favorite Devin Hester. Devin Hester, known for his highlight real speed, is supposed to have a symbiotic reference too. PointsBet Sportsbook prides itself on unmatched speed and ease of use.

Devin Hester and the Chicago Bears clearly agree that PointsBet is here to stay.