10 of Chicago’s Best Sports Bars

Chicago is one of the most sports-crazed cities in the Midwest, and for good reason. The Second City (a name that comes from its reconstruction after the Chicago Fire of 1871 and not from playing second fiddle to New York), hosts a whole slew of pro teams. The Chicago Bulls, Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs, and White Sox all call the Windy City home, alongside MLS team Chicago Fire and the NWLS Red Stars. And it’s only fitting that a city overflowing with professional sports teams has an impressive selection of sports bars to match.

There are hundreds upon hundreds of sports bars in Chicago, serving up drinks and tasty vittles whether you’re watching a game with friends, wagering with local sportsbooks, or anything in between. Here are some of our favorites.

Public House

400 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654

River North’s Public House is the quintessential sports bar. It’s got a full service bar replete with cocktails, draft beer, and a frankly overwhelming whiskey selection. The food menu makes it a perfect destination for after-work drinks and dinner, and you can catch Chicago teams on one of the multiple TVs throughout the venue.

Sluggers

3540 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60657

Sluggers is a Wrigleyville staple for good reason. It’s only a short walk from Wrigley Field, making it a game-day must with TVs and screens galore. Come for the Cubs, stay for the batting cages, dueling pianos, and skeeball. Sluggers takes the classic sports bar feel to the next level. Fridays and Saturdays, and after every Cubs home game, Sluggers hosts dueling pianos on its second level bar.

Like any Wrigleyville bar, Sluggers is almost always packed–even when the Cubs aren’t playing. Stop by if you don’t mind a rowdy crowd of Cubs fanatics.

Joe’s On Weed Street

940 W Weed St, Chicago, IL 60642

Joe’s is an excellent destination for Chicago sports fans and Big Ten alumni. The bar broadcasts Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers games in addition to classic Chicago teams. Joe’s boasts 14 satellites to display multiple games at once on more than 120 plasma and projector screens.

Joe’s added bonus is its full concert venue that hosts popular country music acts on a regular basis. There’s also a full rooftop and regular trivia nights. When it comes to sports bars, Joe’s has it all.

Park & Field

3509 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Park & Field is less of a sports bar in the literal sense of the term than most others on this list. The Logan Square staple has a distinct atmosphere. It was built out of a 100-year old garage, drawing inspiration from vintage sports clubs. The bar has a massive patio with bocce ball courts and fire pits. Inside, you’ll find retro sports equipment and a few TV screens.

My personal favorite aspect of Park & Field? The food. Share starters with the table or snag an entree for yourself–you can’t go wrong. And if you’ve got a pup with you, Park & Field has a special menu of sweet treats for your canine companion.

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub

622 N Fairbanks Ct, Chicago, IL 60611

Sometimes, you just want a no-frills, come-as-you-are sports bar. That’s Timothy O’Toole’s. The Streeterville pub beckons bar goers down a staircase into a sprawling underground dining room and bar with TVs on every wall and a welcoming atmosphere. Timothy O’Toole’s will always have a game on the screens, and the large food menu will keep you fed as you cheer on your favorite Chicago team.

Utopian Tailgate

1608 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610

This colorful, eccentric locale brings tailgating to the urban rooftop scene. Enjoy Corhole, a tailgating classic, as you sip on creative cocktail concoctions and enjoy the game of the day on the screens mounted behind the bar. Stepping into Utopian Tailgate feels like entering a hyper-colorful sports bar of the near-future.

The Globe Pub

934 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613

For those with a more international palate, The Globe Pub is a must. Head to Irving Park & Lincoln Ave for a taste of the world’s most popular sport: soccer.

The Globe Pub always has the latest and greatest footie match-up on-screen, paired with its British food menu and humongous beer selection. Whether you’re a regular viewer or you want to get a taste of what it means to be a soccer fan, The Globe Pub is the perfect Chicago sports bar for you.

Tin Lizzie

2483 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

Tin Lizzie is a Lincoln Park destination for Michigan sports fans. The MSU/Detroit bar broadcasts plenty of games from the Great Lakes State’s best teams. But that’s not quite why it makes this list.

Most days, Tin Lizzie is a standard sports bar. But on Fridays from 5 pm to 9 pm, it turns into a veritable madhouse for…turtle races. $20 gets you buffet access, all-you-can-drink wells for four hours, and four turtle races. The referee places the little guys on a hexagonal table in the center of a big red circle. The first turtle to completely cross the border of the circle wins The best part? You get to bet on your favorite turtle (they’re usually named after TMNT characters), and you get a free shot if your pick wins.

Tin Lizzie’s turtle races have to be experienced in-person to be truly understood. Trust me, it’s well worth it.

The Pony Inn

1638 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

When it comes to slogans, The Pony Inn keeps things simple: “Good food, cold beer.” What more could you want? The West Lakeview bar’s second floor has a retractable roof, and the ground level has a few patio tables available. It’s also a go-to destination for Blackhawks and Cubs games.

Will’s Northwoods Inn

3030 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

I was reluctant to put Will’s on this list because it’s a *shivers* Wisconsin bar. But the dive-y atmosphere and huge patio at Will’s can’t be left unacknowledged. Will’s is known for its top-tier cheese curds and its Packers game-day crowd. If you’re a cheesehead, this is an ideal Chicago destination. But don’t worry, Chicago sports fans. Will’s also broadcasts Cubs, Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox games.