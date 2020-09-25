Chicago Bears At Atlanta Falcons Week 3 Betting Odds

Bears vs. Falcons: Week 3 Game Preview

Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears (2-0) take on the hot mess Atlanta Falcons (0-2). This game is the tale of the lucky vs the unlucky. The Bears have taken advantage of a soft schedule and surprisingly clutch play from Mitch Trubisky while the Falcons cannot hold a lead. The Falcons frustratingly blew a huge lead to the Cowboys last week and were outplayed by the Seahawks in week 1.

Styles make matchups and the Falcons are a tough matchup for any team that does not have the strongest secondary. Calvin Ridley has officially taken the next step as a top 10 wide receiver. He combined with perennial all-pro Julio Jones creates the best wide receiver tandem in the league. This will be a fascinating game between the Bears and Falcons who will have difficulty matching up with Matt Ryan’s weapons.

How To Watch/Listen To The Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 12:00 p.m. CST Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) TV: FOX Commentators: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (reporter)



Radio: WBBM 780 AM/ WBBM 105.9 FM (Chicago) Sirius 231/ XM 228

Bears vs Falcons Complete Odds

Bears vs Falcons 1 PM EST. Odds Odds Provided By DraftKings Sportsbook Spread CHI: +3 ATL: -3 Money Line CHI: +145 ATL: -165 Total O/U 47.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chicago Bears Betting

Chicago fans can bet on the Bears, and all NFL week 3 games, by visiting one of the retail sportsbooks in Illinois. Or, bet from the comfort of your home, by using a legal online sportsbook app. Now, sports fans in Illinois have access to some of the top sports betting sites in the US including:

There is no need to visit a retail sportsbook in order to register your account. Simply sign up and place your bet on the Bears.

Implied Winning Probability

For Chicago fans new to betting, implied winning probability is an important number for sharp players. It is essentially the percentage chance that a team has to win. This will also end up being a percentage above 100%. It will undoubtedly help fans understand how much of a vig that the sportsbook is charging.

In this game, the Falcons are -165, resulting in a 62.27% chance to win the game.

Likewise, the Bears come in at +145, giving them a 40.82% of winning Sunday’s matchup. Total, we are looking at about a 3% vig by DraftKings Sportsbook as the numbers add to 102.99%.

By The Numbers

There will be no fans present at this game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Over the first two weeks of this season, the Falcons are averaging 32 points per game while the Bears are averaging 22 points per game.

The lack of fans has clearly not affected the league, with much stronger offensive performances. So far, the entire league is averaging the most points in its history after two weeks.

So far, 1,611 points have been scored through two weeks. This is the highest in league history with only 2012 coming close at 1,566 points after 2 weeks. This means that each game is averaging a total of 1.7 more points per game than the next highest year in recorded history. This is also with no preseason to get teams prepared.

Dome’s are typically a tough place to play because it can get extremely loud. Now, it will be much easier to call out audibles at the line of scrimmage for quarterbacks because of the lack of fans in the stands. This is one benefit of empty stands.

The Falcons defense is nothing to write home about as their team has given up the second-most yards per play (huge vegas stat). The Falcons are also giving up the most points in the NFL and the second-most passing yards. Trubisky has an opportunity to put up huge numbers in this one.

Conversely, the Bears defense hasn’t been all it’s hyped up to be either. They are 29th in the league in passing yards allowed. This is with a vanilla schedule that featured average quarterbacks on the Detroit Lions (0-2) and the New York Giants (0-2). Points will be scored, that’s for sure.

DraftKings Best Bet: Over 47.5

Bears vs Falcons Prop Bets

All odds are presented by the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mitch Trubisky To Score A Touchdown +650

Back to the well on this one. This juicy bet from last week was frustrating against a bad Giants rushing defense. David Montgomery scored two touchdowns last week and while we loved the David Montgomery rushing yards, we were hoping for Trubisky to punch one of those into the end zone for the payday. They should have plenty of chances in the red zone in this one.

Russell Gage To Score A Touchdown +150

It appears that Julio Jones will be out this week, if not out then severely limited. The hamstring obviously hindered his ability to move resulting in a dropped 40-yard touchdown. Gage is a former LSU standout who has impressed thus far in the young season. Gage should get more opportunities than ever in this one.

David Montgomery Over 14.5 Yards Receiving Yards -112

This number is way too low. Tarik Cohen only played 32% of the snaps while Montgomery played 54% of those snaps. Last week he got a fantastic 48 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Thankfully, the Falcons defense is not much better and David Montgomery should have an opportunity to repeat a strong performance.