William Hill Debuts its First Illinois Sportsbook at Grand Victoria Casino Elgin

William Hill has opened its first sportsbook in the Land of Lincoln. The company launched its retail sportsbook at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin as part of its long-term partnership with Caesars Entertainment on Aug. 3. The sportsbook features three ticket windows at the Illinois property.

David Grolman, President of Retail Operations for William Hill, said, “Grand Victoria Casino is located just outside of Chicago – where some of the most passionate sports fans in the country live. I’m looking forward to seeing the community come together to watch their favorite teams as we welcome back the return of our favorite professional sports.”

The sportsbook is positioned just off the Grand Victoria casino floor and features prime seating and multiple TV screens for a full-fledged viewing experience. The William Hill sportsbook will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bill Gustafson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Grand Victoria Casino, said, “Partnering with the country’s leading sports betting operator allows us to offer our customers an elevated experience that features industry-leading wagering and technology.”

Strong Prairie State Partnerships

William Hill’s launch marks a significant development in Illinois. Not only does the launch bring William Hill into the mix; Caesars Entertainment is now making its mark in The Prairie State.

Grolman continued, “This will be our first sportsbook in the state of Illinois and allows us to continue to expand our relationship with Caesars Entertainment properties across the country.”

Caesars and William Hill is just the latest in a long line of Illinois sports betting partnerships. DraftKings and Casino Queen have partnered to provide sports betting while PointsBet paired up with Hawthorne Race Course in Cicero, IL. FanDuel is seeking a license partner, and the prevailing rumors say the company is in talks to buy Fairmount Park Race Track.

Online On The Horizon

In the press release announcing the retail launch, William Hill states that they will offer mobile sports betting in Illinois once they receive regulatory approval.

Currently, BetRivers is the only live online sportsbook operator in Illinois. DraftKings and PointsBet are expected in the coming weeks, while FanDuel will likely follow once it solidifies an in-state partnership.