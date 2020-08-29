On August 28, FanDuel launched Illinois’ third online sportsbook, following competitors BetRivers and DraftKings. Following weeks of rumors surrounding which partner the company would select in The Prairie State, FanDuel announced its team-up with Par-A-Dice Casino in East Peoria. Par-A-Dice is owned by Boyd Gaming.

Mike Raffensperger, FanDuel’s CMO, emphasized the company’s excitement to launch in Illinois: “We have been waiting for this day for quite some time. Sports are back, so we are going to show sports fans in Illinois an innovative sports betting app experience with industry-leading promotions and consumer protections that have made FanDuel the #1 sportsbook in the U.S.”

Yesterday’s Illinois go-live marks FanDuel’s sixth online sportsbook launch in the U.S.

Sign Up For A FanDuel Account Now

Bettors can sign up for a FanDuel account completely online. FanDuel offers desktop betting and apps for iOS and Android devices. Here’s how you can sign up:

Choose Your Device

Android, iOS, or desktop–there’s no wrong way to bet on sports. The only thing to keep in mind is that Google doesn’t allow sportsbook apps in its Play store. To download the app, just visit FanDuel’s website and find the link for the Android app. Follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

iOS users can download FanDuel directly from the App Store. Desktop users can simply visit FanDuel’s website to get started.

Create An Account

This part of the process will undoubtedly be familiar to anyone who uses online shopping retailers or social media sites on a regular basis. Enter the required information: name, address, phone number, and a few other details. You will also create a username and password.

Note that FanDuel will ask for the last four digits of your social security number. This is to confirm that you meet or exceed the minimum gambling age.

Fund Your Account

Make your first deposit so you have money to wager when you find a bet that suits you. FanDuel offers plenty of payment methods: credit/debit, prepaid cards, PayPal, online banking, ACH, and a few others. Find the one that works best for you and fund your FanDuel wallet.

Start Betting

Once you deposit, you’re all set to wager. Your first wager with FanDuel is risk-free, so if you lose, you get your bet refunded. Use the bonus to test the betting waters and hopefully nab a quick win on your first wager.

FanDuel offers a huge variety of bets. You’ll find moneylines, totals, parlays, futures, props, and much more. You can pursue all available sports and bets easily using the mobile app or desktop site.

Refer A Friend

FanDuel is also offering a $50 refer a friend bonus. Both you and your friend will receive an extra $50 once the friend signs up and makes a deposit.

Illinois On The Rise

Illinois is quickly becoming a flourishing sports betting market. BetRivers and DraftKings were the first online sportsbooks to go live in the state. FanDuel is the third, and more are on the way. PointsBet looks likely to be the next online sportsbook coming to Illinois, but other companies could push for faster launches now that the market has three major players already.

William Hill is another contender for an imminent online sportsbook in Illinois. The company just launched its retail sportsbook with Caesars-owned Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin.

Plus, with the temporary suspension of the in-person sign-up requirement through September 19, sportsbook companies may look to launch quickly in order to take advantage of easy online registration.