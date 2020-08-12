Draftkings Sportsbook UFC 252 Odds – Bet $1 get $252 for New Users!

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering sports bettors boosted odds for UFC 252 on Saturday, August 15. New users can bet a maximum of $1 on the main card at UFC 252 with odds of 252-1 on either side of the match. A successful $1 wager using the promotion will net the bettor $251.

The main card is predicted to feature Miocic (-110) and Cormier (-110), but the offer will still apply to the main card even if one of the fighters is replaced.

The boosted odds promotion for the UFC 252 main card match-up is available to new DraftKings users in the following states:

Illinois

Indiana

Colorado

Iowa

New Jersey

West Virginia

UFC 252 Special Offer May Boost Midwestern Sign-Ups

DraftKings’ UFC 252 offer comes at an excellent time for Illinois UFC fans and new sports bettors. Operators use promotional bets and offers like this one to attract new players, especially in new or growing markets.

In this case, Illinois is a perfect market for DraftKings’ 252-1 odds boost. The company just launched its online sportsbook in the Land of Lincoln in partnership with Casino Queen in East St. Louis. DraftKings’ only current competitor in The Prairie State is BetRivers, and some believe the latter has the upper hand due to Rivers’ proximity to Chicago and Illinois’ in-person registration requirement.

But DraftKings has made its mark in many regulated states, and this promotion is a prime example of how the company builds a loyal audience. Still, Illinois bettors looking to take advantage of the UFC 252 offer need to visit Casino Queen to confirm their accounts before they’ll be able to actually place a wager.

Iowa has the same stipulation. To the east, though, things are easier for players. Indiana bettors can sign up completely online and immediately place wagers.

How To Sign Up For A DraftKings Sportsbook Account In Illinois

To get started with DraftKings Sportsbook, you first need to visit the sportsbook’s webpage or download the Android or iOS app. From there, you can register for an account by entering the required information.

After you have an account, you’ll need to visit Casino Queen to confirm your registration before you can place a bet.

For a more detailed outline of the DraftKings Illinois registration process, head to our sign-up guide.