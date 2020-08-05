DraftKings has cemented its place in the Illinois sports betting market. The company launched online and retail sports betting in The Prairie State today in partnership with East St. Louis property Casino Queen. DraftKings is the second provider to launch online sports betting in the state, following BetRivers.

Jason Robins, DraftKings Co-Founder, Charman and CEO, said, “Illinois is home to some of the most passionate sports fans and most iconic sports teams in the entire country. DraftKings’ dedication to innovation and providing customers with a premier sports betting experience has made our app the top-rated option and we can’t wait for fans in Illinois to discover why.”

How To Sign Up At DraftKings Illinois Sportsbook

Looking to sign up for a DraftKings account in Illinois? Here’s a step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Choose A Device And Head To DraftKings

Pick up your mobile device, tablet, or computer to access DraftKings sportsbook and kickstart the registration process. You can access DraftKings via the company’s website on desktop or mobile browsers. If you prefer to use an app, DraftKings has one for iOS and Android.

Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to switch between devices as much as you’d like. For initial registration, I recommend using a mobile device to make the in-person confirmation (step 3) easier.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Next, sign up for your account. You’ll need to provide some basic information:

Username and password (you’ll create these)

Email address

Name

Address

Date of Birth

Phone Number

Last 4 digits of your SSN (to confirm your identity/age)

You’ll find that the sign-up process is similar to creating any other online account. The only difference is that you need to confirm your identity using part of your Social Security Number.

Step 3: Confirm Your Account In-Person

This is the most tedious step of the process, but it’s required by Illinois law. All sportsbook registrants need to confirm their accounts in-person before they can wager. This requirement is slated to lift in 2021 once Illinois allows online-only operators to join the market. For now, it’s a necessary step before you can start betting.

After you register online, head to DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis. The address is 200 S Front St, East St Louis, IL 62201.

To confirm your account on-property, you just need to turn on your wifi and bluetooth, close out the DraftKings app (if you had it open already), and relaunch it. Log in to DraftKings, and you should receive a notification indicating that your account is confirmed. If you hit a snag in the process, visit the casino’s cashier’s cage and an employee can help you complete it.

Step 4: Make A Deposit

You can technically deposit before you confirm your account, but it makes sense to wait until you can actually place a bet. Following in-person registration, you’re all set to start betting, so choose a deposit method and fund your account. PayPal, credit/debit cards, online banking, and other options are all fair game, and DraftKings makes deposits quick and easy.

Also keep an eye out for sign-up bonuses and promotions, which we cover in our review. These can boost the value of your account and get you started with some extra money

Step 5: Place A Bet

After you deposit, you can place a bet! New to sports betting? DraftKings has plenty of guides for beginners that will get you up to speed.

Other Illinois Sportsbooks

If Casino Queen is too much of a trek for you, BetRivers offers a great alternative. The in-person registration location for BetRivers’ online sportsbook is Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, IL, just a short drive from Chicago.

PointsBet plans to launch in Illinois sometime this month. Hawthorne Racecourse in Cicero is the in-person registration property for PointsBet, another quick drive from Chicago.